LONDON, Sept 28 The League Managers Association (LMA) is "extremely concerned" by newspaper allegations that Premier League managers have received "bungs" for player transfers, it said on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph reported that eight current and former managers had received money for transfers after the paper filmed soccer agents boasting about how many managers they had paid off.

"The LMA is extremely concerned by the current situation of allegations made against a number of managers. We take the allegations very seriously as they are obviously damaging to the game," the LMA said in a statement.

"We are in regular communication with The FA to establish the facts relating to those allegations.

"We know The FA has requested full disclosure, from the Telegraph, of all the relevant information it has and we are working with The FA in dealing with the allegations, following the correct processes and procedures."

The LMA said it had no objection to the FA sacking England manager Sam Allardyce after the Telegraph reported that he offered advice to a bogus group of Far East businessmen on how to get around rules on player transfers.

"With regard to Sam Allardyce's departure from his role at The FA, the LMA was in regular communication with Sam and The FA throughout the process. We fully respect the decision that they have mutually agreed," the LMA said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)