LONDON Aug 10 Chelsea's teenage Belgium striker
Romelu Lukaku has moved to fellow Premier League side West
Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan, the European champions
said on Friday.
The 19-year-old teams up with former Chelsea assistant coach
Steve Clarke, who is starting his first season as a manager.
Lukaku made just 12 appearances last season after joining
Chelsea in August from Anderlecht and made his first league
start on the last day of the season against Blackburn Rovers.
"After last season, where I was able to adjust and prepare
for this season, I can't wait to start at West Brom," Lukaku
told Chelsea TV. "...it will also be a good learning school for
me where I need to work hard with the players around me."
Lukaku began his professional career with Anderlecht and was
topscorer in the Belgian league in the 2009-10 season at the age
of sixteen.
