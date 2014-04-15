April 15 Luton Town won promotion back to the Football League after an absence of five years without kicking a ball on Tuesday when they were handed the Conference Premier crown.

Luton, a Championship (second tier) club in 2007 before being relegated three times in a row, clinched the title when second-placed Cambridge United lost 2-0 at Kidderminster.

Former League Cup winners Luton, nicknamed the Hatters, have a 10-point lead over Cambridge with three matches to play.

"It is wonderful to be back in the Football League," Luton chairman and TV presenter Nick Owen told the BBC.

"It's taken us five seasons, we've got close and lost some playoff finals and it is such a relief to get back there.

"We have got a good side and played some lovely football this season. We have some youngsters who will only get better.

"It's a great moment for tens of thousands of fans in Luton and around the world."

Luton manager John Still has achieved promotion to the fourth tier of English football for the third time, having done so with Maidstone United and Dagenham and Redbridge. (Writing by Ken Ferris,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)