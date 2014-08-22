Malky Mackay is seen before their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

LONDON Former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay has said he is not a "racist, sexist, homophobe or anti-semite" after he sent offensive text messages during his spell at the Premier League club.

Mackay, who left Cardiff under a cloud last year following a falling-out with club owner Vincent Tan, apologised on Friday after English media published details of texts he sent while in charge at the Welsh club, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"I've been in a multi-cultural football environment for 20 years. I love British football and I am no racist. I am no sexist. I am no homophobe and I'm not anti-semitic," he said in a TV interview.

"I sincerely apologise. It was something I did, and there's no excuse for that. It was in a period (when) I was under immense pressure and stress in terms of the relationships that were possibly not going too well at my football club at the time."

The text messages under scrutiny were exchanged between Mackay and Cardiff's then head of recruitment, Iain Moody, according to the Daily Mail which broke the story.

Mackay said he was responsible for three offensive messages.

"Obviously, it was someone else's phone that a vast array, over 10,000, of private texts were lifted from.

"I received some (of these texts) but as I say it's the three texts I'm accountable for and that I shouldn't have sent."

Former Scotland defender Mackay was sacked by Cardiff midway through last season after a public disagreement over transfer spending.

He had been expected to take charge of top-flight Crystal Palace this week but was ruled out of the running after details of the messages emerged.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)