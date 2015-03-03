LONDON Dave Mackay, one of Tottenham Hotspur's greatest ever players and the lynchpin of their Double-winning team of 1961, has died aged 80, the club has announced.

The barrel-chested midfielder, who won 22 caps for Scotland, was a Footballer of the Year at home and in England, and had a glittering career at Hearts, Spurs and Derby County.

Renowned for his fierce determination, power, commitment and hard tackling, he played at the highest level for Spurs after suffering two broken legs.

Spurs said in a statement on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com): "He was the heartbeat of our 1961 Double side."

His death comes two months after that of Ron Henry, another stalwart of the Spurs Double team, who died at the end of December, also aged 80.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Peter Rutherford)