Former Cardiff City's manager Malky Mackay looks at his watch before their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

LONDON Former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay will not face action over discriminatory text messages because he had a reasonable expectation that they would remain private, the FA said on Thursday.

Mackay and Iain Moody, Cardiff's former head of recruitment, exchanged texts and emails that were then made public by the club, leading to accusations of anti-semitism, sexism and homophobia.

As a result, Moody resigned as Crystal Palace's technical director and Mackay's widely expected appointment as manager at the London club was abandoned.

He later joined Wigan Athletic but was sacked in April.

A statement from the FA said its policy was "to not bring charges in respect of private communications sent with a legitimate expectation of privacy".

But the governing body was accused of "damaging its credibility" by the anti-racism organisation Kick It Out.

"Kick It Out is of the view that The Football Association has damaged its own credibility and anti-discrimination policies by taking the decision not to charge Mackay and Moody," its statement said.

"Once the messages were disclosed, there was a clear public interest in action being taken. Mackay and Moody admitted their involvement and this is clearly an abrogation of responsibility on the part of The FA.

"The FA needed to take a strong position to help prove football’s ‘zero-tolerance’ approach towards discriminatory practices. How can anybody truly challenge discrimination and prejudiced attitudes in football with confidence now?"

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien and Justin Palmer)