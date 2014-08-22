LONDON Aug 22 Former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay has said he is not a "racist, sexist, homophobe or anti-semite" after he was found to have sent offensive text messages.

Mackay, who left Cardiff under a cloud last year following a falling out with club owner Vincent Tan, apologised on Friday after English media published details of texts he sent while in charge at the Welsh club.

"I've been in a multi-cultural football environment for 20 years. I love British football and I am no racist. I am no sexist. I am no homophobe and I'm not anti-semetic," he said in a TV interview.

"I sincerely apologise. It was something I did, and there's no excuse for that. It was in a period (when) I was under immense pressure and stress in terms of the relationships that were possibly not going too well at my football club at the time."

The text messages under scrutiny were exchanged between Mackay and Cardiff's then head of recruitment, Iain Moody, according to the Daily Mail which broke the story. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)