LONDON Aug 31 West Ham United forward Modibo Maiga has joined Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian champions said on Monday.

"#ALNASSR signed a 2 year contract with former @whufc-official's forward, Modibo Maiga. Congratulations," Al Nassr said on Twitter.

The Premier League club have not confirmed the deal.

The Mali international joined West Ham for 4.7 million pounds ($7.22 million) from Sochaux three years ago but never established himself in the first team and has had loan spells at Queens Park Rangers and Metz.

The 27-year-old scored the Hammers' third goal in their 4-3 home defeat by Bournemouth last week after coming off the bench, his seventh goal in 45 appearances.

($1 = 0.6511 pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)