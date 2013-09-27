Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will miss Saturday's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League with manager Manuel Pellegrini resting him before their Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.
The Argentine scored twice in City's 4-1 thumping of champions Manchester United last weekend but did not feature in Tuesday's 5-0 hammering of Wigan Athletic in the Capital One Cup.
"Aguero finished the last derby in the last play with a small pain, I think it was nothing important but I think it was a risk for him to play three games in the same week," Pellegrini told a news conference.
"We will leave him for next Wednesday but he will be absolutely fine."
Manchester City host European champions Bayern on Wednesday with both clubs having won their opening Group D matches. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Toby Davis)
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.