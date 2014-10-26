Manchester United's Robin van Persie celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Robin Van Persie scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser to earn Manchester United a deserved 1-1 draw at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Didier Drogba, 36, playing from the start because Diego Costa was unfit, headed the visitors in front in the 53rd minute from a corner conceded when David De Gea was forced into a fine save from Eden Hazard.

Chelsea seemed likely to hold out but just before the final whistle Branislav Ivanovic was sent off for a second yellow card and from the free kick Thibaut Courtois saved from Marouane Fellaini but could not keep out Van Persie's fierce follow-up.

The draw extended Chelsea's lead to four points over second-placed Southampton and six over champions Manchester City.

(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)