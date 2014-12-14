Dec 14 Manchester United recorded a sixth successive Premier League win when they beat old rivals Liverpool 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The latest victory, sealed with goals from Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Robin van Persie, kept them in third place, five points behind neighbours Manchester City and eight behind the leaders Chelsea.

But they had Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea to thank for such a convincing margin. He made a series of fine saves from Raheem Sterling and then substitute Mario Balotelli.

Rooney scored against the run of play from Antonio Valencia's inviting pass to put United ahead in the 13th minute and although Mata was clearly offside as Van Persie flicked on Ashley Young's cross to him shortly before halftime the goal was allowed to stand.

De Gea made further important saves before Van Persie completed the scoring in the 72nd minute. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)