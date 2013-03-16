Nishikori stays under the radar for clash with France's Chardy
PARIS Japan's Kei Nishikori renews acquaintance with one of the French Open's outside courts on Thursday when he takes on local hope Jeremy Chardy in a second-round match.
LONDON Manchester City's fingertip hold on their Premier League title was loosened further after a demoralising 2-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday left them hoping for a footballing miracle.
Leon Osman's swerving 32nd-minute shot put Everton in front at Goodison Park and even though the home team were reduced to 10 men when Steven Pienaar was red-carded after 61 minutes, City could not reply.
Substitute Nikica Jelavic sealed victory on the counter attack deep into stoppage time to leave City staring at a 15-point deficit to Manchester United if the runaway leaders beat second from bottom Reading later on Saturday.
One week after being booed and heckled by their fans in a 3-0 FA Cup defeat by Wigan Athletic, Everton produced a gutsy performance to remain in contention for a top-four finish.
Everton briefly went above Arsenal into fifth spot but the Gunners responded with a 2-0 victory at mid-table Swansea City to close within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea who play West Ham United on Sunday.
Liverpool were beaten 3-1 at Southampton, virtually extinguishing their top-four hopes while handing the Saints a major boost in their bid to steer clear of relegation trouble.
Queens Park Rangers' revival was brought to an end with a 3-2 defeat in a relegation battle at Aston Villa - a result that left Harry Redknapp's side seven points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Villa with eight games remaining.
Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion drew 0-0.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tom Pilcher)
