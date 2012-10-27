Manchester City's Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Champions Manchester City climbed to second in the Premier League table after a Carlos Tevez thunderbolt in the second half gave them a 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Unbeaten City moved on to 21 points from nine games, a point behind leaders Chelsea who play Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. United slipped to third on 18 points but both Chelsea and United have a match in hand on City.

Tevez struck with a venomous angled shot from 25 metres which nestled in the corner of Swansea keeper Michel Vorm's net.

Vorm injured himself while diving for the ball and after a lengthy stoppage for treatment he was replaced by German Gerhard Tremmel. More than 12 minutes of stoppage time were played at the Etihad Stadium as City defender Micah Richards also needed lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.

Arsenal rose from ninth to fourth after their 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers, Mikel Arteta's 84th minute goal securing the points for Arsene Wenger's men.

Arsenal have 15 points from their nine games but could end the weekend in sixth place if Everton beat Liverpool in Sunday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and Tottenham Hotspur win their match on Sunday at Southampton.

