LONDON, July 10 England winger Wilfried Zaha will play a part in Manchester United's pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia, new manager David Moyes said on Wednesday.

The Ivory Coast-born 20-year-old, the final signing by Moyes' predecessor Alex Ferguson before his retirement, joined the Premier League champions this week for his first training session.

United have in the past loaned out promising youngsters to other sides to gain experience and there has been speculation that Zaha, who has yet to play in the Premier League, might return for a spell at previous club Crystal Palace.

Palace boss Ian Holloway has effectively ruled that out and Moyes indicated the once-capped youngster was part of his plans.

"He will travel with us on the tour," he told talkSPORT radio before United's departure to Thailand for a tour that starts in Bangkok on Saturday.

"He has only been with us for two days but I will take him away, see how he goes and have a look. This club has a great record of putting young players in the team. Hopefully Wilfried can be one of them."

Moyes reiterated that England striker Wayne Rooney, also on the tour, was not for sale and would not be leaving United.

"I have met Wayne two, three, four times. A lot has been said about myself and Wayne over the years but we have a really good relationship," said the Scot, who was manager of Everton when Rooney began his career at that club.

"He is training great. They are telling me it is the best shape they have seen him in for a long time... I am going to try and get the best Wayne Rooney I possibly can."

Moyes said United were also working on bringing in new players.

"Don't be kidded because there is a bit of a lack of activity," the manager said. "Take it from me, we are working hard behind the scenes to try and improve the squad.

"I won't talk about players at other clubs, I don't think it is right, but I can tell you we are out there trying to do some business." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)