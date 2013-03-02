Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa (L) scores third goal past Norwich City's Mark Bunn during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Shinji Kagawa became the first Asian player to score a Premier League hat-trick with the Japanese midfielder's stunning display inspiring runaway leaders Manchester United to a 4-0 victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Another capacity crowd had turned up expecting to witness Ryan Giggs make his 1,000th senior appearance but it was newcomer Kagawa, who was only one when Giggs made his United debut in 1991, who stole the show as United went 15 points clear.

The 23-year-old put United ahead on the stroke of halftime and scored twice more after the break before Wayne Rooney's late screamer rounded off a victory that left Alex Ferguson's side romping towards a 20th English title.

Despite the proximity of United's Champions League last 16, second leg clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday, United fielded a strong line-up although Giggs was given a rare afternoon off.

Champions Manchester City can close the gap to 12 points with victory at Aston Villa on Monday but the most exciting issues left this season, barring a United collapse, appear to be the battle for the top four places and avoiding relegation.

Chelsea leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into third place with Demba Ba's first-half goal earning under-fire manager Rafa Benitez's side a 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Interim boss Benitez, who criticised the club's fans in the week when he confirmed he would leave the club in May, was spared the anticipated barracking from the stands as Chelsea moved a point above Tottenham who face Arsenal on Sunday.

Everton revived their flagging hopes of a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League with a 3-1 defeat of Reading to move to within six points of Spurs.

Bottom club Queens Park Rangers capitalised on Reading's defeat, winning 2-1 at Southampton to leave Harry Redknapp's side four points adrift of fourth from bottom Wigan Athletic who host Liverpool later on Saturday.

League Cup winners Swansea City avoided any hangover with a 1-0 home win against Newcastle United, Sunderland hit back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Fulham and West Ham United eased any relegation fears with a 1-0 win at Stoke City.

Kagawa, whose first season at Old Trafford has been hampered by injury after a fine start, volleyed United's 900th Premier League goal after being teed up by Robin van Persie.

Norwich rarely threatened a repeat of their victory over United earlier in the season and Kagawa's cool finish from Rooney's unselfish pass made it 2-0 after 76 minutes.

His historic hat-trick was completed three minutes from time after another Rooney assist before Rooney himself turned finisher with a 25-yard curler. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)