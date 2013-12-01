Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (C) scores a goal past Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Wayne Rooney scored twice to help Manchester United stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games in an entertaining 2-2 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were upset 3-1 at Hull City on Sunday.

Rooney twice levelled for United in a captivating game at White Hart Lane, showcasing his poacher's instinct to cancel out Kyle Walker's opener before firing home a penalty after a Sandro thunderbolt had put Tottenham back in front.

Champions United remained eighth on 22 points, nine behind leaders Arsenal, with Tottenham a further point back.

Hull, who had never beaten Liverpool, opened the scoring on 20 minutes thanks to a huge slice of good fortune, Jake Livermore's shot from distance cannoning off the boot of Martin Skrtel and looping over keeper Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool levelled thanks to a curling free kick from Steven Gerrard but their lacklustre performance was punished in the second half when David Meyler latched on to a loose ball and buried it into the bottom corner.

Skrtel deflected in a Tom Huddlestone shot with three minutes remaining to wrap up the points for Hull.

Liverpool dropped to third on 24 points, behind Chelsea, who host Southampton later on Sunday, on goal difference.

Manchester City can also muscle into the top four with a win at home to Swansea City.

Hull moved up to 10th on 17 points.

