Manchester United's former manager Alex Ferguson smiles in the stands before their English Premier League soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring a goal against Queens Park Rangers during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester United's manager Louis Van Gaal walks onto the pitch before their English Premier League soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester United's Radamel Falcao (front) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' goalkeeper Robert Green (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Manchester United recorded their first competitive victory in five games under new manager Louis van Gaal when they thrashed Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United dominated their newly-promoted opponents from the start and were 3-0 up at halftime with goals by Angel di Maria, Ander Herrera and Wayne Rooney.

Juan Mata added a fourth in the second half before making way for Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, who is on a season's loan from Monaco, for the last 24 minutes.

Van Gaal had also given debuts to Dutch midfielder Danny Blind and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo.

(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)