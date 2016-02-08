Football Soccer - Derby County v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round - iPro Stadium - 29/1/16Juan Mata celebrates after scoring the third goal for Manchester UnitedReuters / Eddie Keogh/Livepic

Manchester United have shown they are capable of playing an attractive and attacking brand of football in their recent games, midfielder Juan Mata said after Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at his former club Chelsea.

United's style of play has come under heavy scrutiny this campaign and has been labelled 'dull' and 'boring' by former players Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand.

With pressure mounting on manager Louis van Gaal, United have showed more intent to break down the opposition's defence in recent weeks, resulting in just one loss in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Despite their upturn in fortunes, United are still fifth in the league, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with 13 league games remaining.

"We're playing a lot better now. The team spirit is good and as a collective group we're doing well," Mata told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"When you win and when you play good football, confidence grows. I think we're showing now that we can play a high level of football and can play attractive, offensive football.

"That's what we're trying to do - that's what the fans want to see, so we try our best in every game. I think the last three or four games we've played really well."

Van Gaal's charges travel to the Stadium of Light to face relegation-threatened Sunderland in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)