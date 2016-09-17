Football Soccer Britain - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 17/9/16Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is congratualted by manager Pep Guardiola as he is substituted Reuters / Phil Noble/ Livepic

LONDON Pep Guardiola's dream start to his Manchester City reign continued with an eighth win in eight matches in all competitions, a scintillating victory over Bournemouth being ignited by Kevin de Bruyne's ingenuity at the Etihad.

The in-form Belgian scored a cheeky 15th minute freekick, deliberately firing beneath the wall of jumping defenders to set the Premier League leaders on the way to a dazzling victory which preserved their 100 percent record.

Amid some champagne football, Kelechi Iheanacho finished off a flowing team movement 10 minutes later before repaying Raheem Sterling's goal assist with the pass that enabled the England international to make it three soon after the break.

Ilkay Gundogan, on his Premier League debut, notched his first goal following more fine work from the magnificent De Bruyne, who was involved in every goal, but Nolito's needless late red card for aiming a head-butt at Adam Smith took some of the gloss from Guardiola's ideal day.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Alan Baldwin)