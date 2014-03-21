Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss next week's Manchester derby because of a hamstring injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

Argentine striker Aguero picked up the injury during City's 2-1 Champions League defeat by Barcelona last Wednesday, and Pellegrini will now be forced to soldier on without his leading scorer.

"Maybe next week he will start working with the squad," Pellegrini told a news conference ahead of his side's match against the Premier League's basement side Fulham on Saturday.

"I don't think the whole week, maybe at the end of the week he can start training ... with The squad. For United, no, no chance."

Pellegrini also dismissed media reports linking mercurial striker Aguero, who has scored 15 goals league appearances this season, with a move to Spanish side Barcelona.

"It is exactly the same as I respond to all the other links during the whole year," he said.

"He is a player of Manchester City, he is very happy here and the club is very happy with him also."

Fourth-placed City trail leaders Chelsea by six points, but despite having three games in hand Pellegrini played his cards close to his chest when asked if they are favourites for the title.

"We will see how we play in those games but for the moment I think that all four teams have the same options," he added.

"You have to win the games, so for the moment we just depend on what we can do on the pitch."

