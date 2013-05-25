May 25 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2017, City said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Argentina international scored 12 goals in 30 league appearances last season, and netted the winning goal against Queens Park Rangers that secured them the 2011-12 title.

"I'm very happy at City and I feel very appreciated," he told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) recently.

"It's been barely two years since I've arrived and sometimes I feel like I've been here for all my life."

British media speculation had linked Aguero with a move to La Liga side Real Madrid, but he has become the latest City player after Gael Clichy, Yaya Toure and David Silva to extend his contract.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)