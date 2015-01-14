Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
May 10 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 37 of the Premier League on May 12-14 (1400 GMT unless stated):
Jan 11 Manchester City have signed Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony from Premier League rivals Swansea City, the English champions said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old striker has agreed terms on a 4-1/2 year deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2018/19 season, the club added.
No fee was disclosed but British media reported the deal is worth about 30 million pounds ($45.53 million) for a forward who has been in prolific form since joining the Welsh side in 2013.
($1 = 0.6589 British Pounds)
LONDON, May 10 How quickly affections can switch in soccer. Where once they would serenade coach Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge with an operatic flourish, now Chelsea fans have fallen headlong for another man driving them inexorably to the Premier League title.