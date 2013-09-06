Soccer-Murthy to replace Chan as Valencia president in July
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
Sept 6 Manchester City's new signing Martin Demichelis will be sidelined for around six weeks with a knee injury sustained in training, the English Premier League team said on Friday.
"The club doctor confirmed a scan last night revealed ligament damage but that surgery was not required," City said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
Argentine Demichelis, who only left Atletico Madrid on Sunday, joins a growing list of injured defenders at City who are also without Vincent Kompany and Micah Richards. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
April 10 Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.