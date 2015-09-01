Sept 1 Manchester City centre back Jason Denayer has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan, according to a statement on the Premier League club's website.

The 20-year-old Belgian international spent last season on loan at Celtic, where he made 29 league starts and won the Scottish Premier League Young Player of the Year award.

His exit follows the arrival of Argentina international centre back Nicolas Otamendi from Valencia for a fee reported to be in the region of 45 million euros ($50.7 million).

Galatasaray are in Champions League Group C this season along with Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Astana.

City have also sold 19-year-old forward Jose Pozo to Spanish second division side Union Deportiva Almeria. The youngster joined the Sky Blues from Real Madrid in 2012 and has played four senior games for the club.

