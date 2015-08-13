Football - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 21/2/15. Edin Dzeko celebrates after scoring the third goal for Manchester City. Action Images via REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Edin Dzeko has bid an emotional farewell to Manchester City fans after joining Roma on a season-long loan and said he will always keep the Premier League club close to his heart.

The Bosnian striker, who joined City in January 2011, has been loaned with a view to a permanent transfer to the Serie A club "if certain conditions are met".

"After four-and-a-half years, filled with your chants for me and my love for you, the time has come to say goodbye," the 29-year-old said in a letter, posted on his official Twitter handle.

"I have spent some of the best moments of my career at Manchester City, moments that I will never forget.

"Thank you for everything."

A crowd favourite at City, Dzeko, scored 72 goals in 117 starts and won five trophies for the club but struggled to break into the starting line-up last season.

"I will continue to be a big fan of Manchester City, to whom I wish all the best and many more trophies and happiness in the future." he added.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)