MANCHESTER, England, June 6 Manchester City have signed Brazil midfielder Fernandinho from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The pacy 28-year-old had been on City's radar for much of the season and is known in England for scoring in the Ukrainian club's 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea in the Champions League group stages last season.

City, who have yet to appoint a successor to sacked manager Roberto Mancini, did not give any financial details of the deal but British media have widely reported the transfer fee to be abount 30 million pounds ($46.17 million).

"This is a change, a challenge and a chance that I have been waiting a long time for. Playing in the Premier League for City is like a dream," Fernandinho told the Manchester club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk)

"My ambition here is to win all the titles, the team here is strong, and so is the greatness of the club and the supporters."

Fernandinho, who has five Brazil caps, had previously said he hoped a move to City would improve his chances of making the national squad for the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

($1 = 0.6497 British pounds) (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)