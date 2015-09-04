Sept 4 Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho says he never doubted manager Manuel Pellegrini even when he was heavily criticised last season after the side finished eight points behind Premier League champions Chelsea.

Manchester City have gotten of to a flying start this campaign, winning all four games and have already found themselves eight points ahead of Chelsea.

"Having trust in your manager is the most important thing for a footballer. You can play not more relaxed, but able to try things," the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News (www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk).

"I feel Manuel has given me that trust and I am playing well. I don't feel any pressure because the manager has given me the trust," the Brazil international added.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Eden Hazard says he is confident Belgium international team-mate Kevin De Bruyne will prove his worth this season at City, after being cast out during his time at Chelsea and sold to Wolfsburg in January 2014.

Hazard, the PFA Player of the Year, says he expects the City's record signing to show the Premier League what he's capable of.

"He has the qualities to impose himself. He showed last season at Wolfsburg that he is a great player," said the 24-year-old Hazard, who scored in Belgium's 3-1 win over Bosnia on Thursday, was quoted as saying by The Daily Express.

"He has something to prove (in England) and it can only be good for the national team," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Julian Linden)