Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart refuses to get carried away by his team's impressive start to the Premier League campaign that saw them equal a 103-year-old club record for successive league victories.

The Sky Blues have won all their three league games, scoring eight goals and keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

It means City have won nine successive league matches, six from the previous season, and they can better the record when they host a newly-promoted Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"We've come a little way but there were six wins at the end of a dead season," the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

"It's great to set records but we'd like that to be a record this season. Nine this season, that's what we're focused on now.

"Last season's gone, we've made those mistakes and we're starting again," he added.

Hart acknowledged his club have started the season well, but maintain it was still early days in the season.

"We've started the season well but we appreciate that starting the season means nothing. It's a long season," the England international said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)