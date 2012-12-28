Manchester City's Samir Nasri (L) celebrates with Yaya Toure at the Etihad Stadium, northern England, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Midfielder Samir Nasri and defender Gael Clichy should be available after injury for Manchester City's Premier League trip to Norwich City on Saturday (1500).

The duo missed the champions' 1-0 defeat at Sunderland in midweek that meant second-placed City dropped seven points behind leaders Manchester United.

"Samir and Gael are back on the training pitch so they'll be available for selection I think," Manchester City's assistant manager David Platt told a news conference on Friday.

City's top scorer Carlos Tevez, with seven league goals this season, is expected to play after being given Thursday off because of illness but fellow striker Mario Balotelli remains a doubt for the match.

"Mario is still feeling the effects of the virus that he had," Platt said.

Norwich, 11th in the table, have lost their last two league outings against West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea.

They are likely to be without defender Steven Whittaker (hip injury) and midfielder Andrew Surman (knee).

(Writing By Alison Wildey; editing by Toby Davis)