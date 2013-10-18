Manchester City's captain Vincent Kompany (R) warms up with team mates during a training session at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester City will be without captain Vincent Kompany for Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United when they seek to improve a poor travelling record as they embark on a run of four matches away from home.

While Manuel Pellegrini's side have won all four of their home league games this season, scoring 13 goals in the process, they have taken just one point from three matches away from the comforts of their Etihad stadium.

"Of course we are worried about that. I think that we deserved more points playing away the way we are playing but the reality says we have one point from nine, so we need to win," the Chilean told a news conference on Friday.

"Now we play four away games in a row, so I think this is the best moment first to win in the Premier League against West Ham and then to repeat the triumph we had against Plzen in the Champions League (when they play CSKA Moscow on Wednesday)."

Centre back Kompany and fellow injured defender Martin Demichelis could well be back in time for the European game, which is followed by a trip to Premier League title rivals Chelsea on October 27 and a visit to Newcastle on October 30 in the Captial One Cup.

"Vincent is working hard, he is not ready to play, but I hope that next week he will do," Pellegrini said.

"Demichelis played 45 minutes with the Under-21s on Wednesday and I think he is in the same shape as Kompany - I hope that next week he will be ready."

City have conceded eight goals in seven league matches, and were also crushed 3-1 by holders Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Pellegrini called on his players to pull together to tackle the issue.

"I think we must improve the performance of all of our defending as a team," said Pellegrini, whose side are fifth in the league standings with 13 points from seven matches.

He is wary of Saturday's opponents who romped to a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in their last league match before this month's international break.

"They are a very strong team and we are aware of that," Pellegrini said.

"I don't know what he <West Ham manager Sam Allardyce> will do, but maybe he will try the same as Villa did against us with nine or 10 men behind the ball and try to get us on the counter attack," he said, referring to a 3-2 defeat at Villa Park.

"But we must prevent a lot of the unnecessary mistakes or fouls, keep our concentration and continue the way we are playing."

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)