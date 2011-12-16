By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
City manager Roberto Mancini played down a training ground clash
between Mario Balotelli and Micah Richards on Friday but urged
the "king" of controversy to keep the volatile side of his
character in check.
Balotelli, who wore a T-shirt saying "Why always me?" in
October's 6-1 win at Manchester United after a string of on and
off-field antics, was in the headlines again as newspapers
published photographs of a bust-up with team mate Richards.
"I asked him: 'Why always you?'," Mancini told a news
conference.
"He said: 'Because he didn't pass the ball to me' but that
was a really stupid thing, for nothing, but after 10 minutes it
was finished.
"It was nothing, nothing special, this happens in every
sport sometimes when you play a little match."
City are particularly vulnerable to photographs being taken
during practice sessions because their Carrington training
facility is next to a public footpath that provides an excellent
vantage point.
Balotelli has provided plenty of good photo opportunities
since joining the club in August 2010, including clashes with
captain Vincent Kompany and former City defender Jerome Boateng.
Mancini said it was only to be expected in an environment
where emotions run high and, when asked if he had been involved
in similar incidents in his playing days, replied: "Always!
"When you play a football match eight against eight and you
put passion in this match sometimes it can happen. Not every
week, but often. Mario and Micah are very good friends.
"He is the king for this," he added about his fellow
Italian. "I think Mario should pay attention, but not only in
this situation."
Mancini also saw the funny side of his striker's apparent
magnetism for trouble, giving the player who infamously set fire
to his house by letting off fireworks indoors a word of warning
ahead of the festive season.
"Now because we are near Christmas and (New Year), it is
very dangerous with the fire, it is better if he stays in the
hotel," he laughed.
'INCREDIBLE PLAYER'
As well as his various escapades, Balotelli has provided
plenty of goals and City will be hoping to see more of that side
of him when Arsenal visit in the Premier League on Sunday.
City are two points clear at the top of the table with 38
points from 15 matches and have been averaging more than three
goals a game to stand one short of 50, 10 shy of the total they
managed in the whole of last season.
Having suffered their first league defeat of the season on
Monday at Chelsea, City could find themselves in second place by
the time they play as champions Manchester United would go top
with a win at Queens Park Rangers earlier in the day.
The Stamford Bridge defeat followed City's group-stage exit
from the Champions League and while Arsenal learned on Friday
that they will face AC Milan next in Europe's elite club
competition, City will discover their opponents in the
second-tier Europa League later in the day.
It is a reminder that while Arsenal started the season
slowly, the fifth-placed side will be a force to be reckoned
with at the Etihad stadium, particularly with their in-form
striker Robin van Persie.
"Van Persie is an incredible player, he is like
(Sergio)Aguero and (Edin) Dzeko and Mario, he scores one goal in
every game. In this moment he is very good, like Arsenal, in
this moment they are playing very well," Mancini said.
"We should work hard when you play against a top team and a
top striker."
