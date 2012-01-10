By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England Jan 10 Manchester
City's expensive squad is not big enough to cope with injuries,
manager Roberto Mancini said on Tuesday.
The Italian's concern is likely to raise a few eyebrows
among those who have watched the world's richest club spend
hundreds of millions of pounds putting together an outfit to
mount a serious assault on the Premier League title.
The league leaders have been depleted this month by the
departures of Yaya and Kolo Toure, who are on African Nations
Cup duty, while captain Vincent Kompany has been handed a
four-match ban after a red card against Manchester United on
Sunday.
With Carlos Tevez frozen out and fellow strikers Edin Dzeko
and Mario Balotelli struggling with knocks, City are a little
short-staffed even if the players they do have available are
worth more than many clubs can dream of.
"All the people think we have a lot of players," Mancini
told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's League Cup
semi-final first leg against Liverpool. "But we have 19 plus
keepers. It is not a big squad.
"If we are unlucky and we have three or four players
injured, like at this moment, we can have a problem. The club
knows this."
Mancini last week suggested City could dabble in the
transfer market in the January window providing they sold some
players first, such as Argentina striker Tevez and former
England defender Wayne Bridge.
Since being taken over by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, City have
spent more than 600 million pounds ($926.73 million) on players.
They disclosed an annual loss of 194.9 million pounds in
their financial results for 2010-11, the biggest ever in English
soccer.
Conscious of the need to comply with UEFA's financial fair
play rules which come into full effect in 2013-14 and which aim
to stop reckless spending on wages and transfers, City have
spoken of moving towards more sustainable spending levels.
Splashing the cash has yielded rewards with the club winning
their first major trophy in 35 years with victory in last
season's FA Cup final.
They competed in the Champions League for the first time
this term, going out at the group stage, and have established a
three-point lead at the top of the Premier League to give
themselves a good chance of dethroning rivals Manchester United.
Player absences, though, have come at a time Mancini has
earmarked as key to their chances of picking up some more
silverware.
"I said four weeks ago that December and January would be
crucial months," said Mancini.
"Until three weeks ago we didn't have any injuries. Now we
have a problem.
"We have players injured and others who went to the African
Nations Cup at a crucial moment. I am not happy about this but
we can't do anything about it."
