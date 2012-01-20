By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
City striker Mario Balotelli has recovered from an ankle injury
and will be fit for Sunday's Premier League game at home to
Tottenham Hotspur, manager Roberto Mancini said on Friday.
The Italian, who missed Monday's 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic
that restored City's three-point lead at the top of the table,
is in the frame for the tricky game against third-placed Spurs
and defender Micah Richards is back too.
"Mario is OK, he did (training) yesterday," Mancini told a
news conference.
City hammered Spurs 5-1 at White Hart Lane in August but
since then Harry Redknapp's men have lost only once in the
league and turned into title contenders, winning many admirers
with their attractive brand of soccer.
Mancini said the August thumping would have no bearing on
Sunday's match because meeting as title rivals was different to
playing each other at the start of a season when results can be
strange.
"It's better to lose one time 5-1 than five times 1-0," he
said.
"We played five months ago, it was totally different. When
you start the season anything can happen because all the squad
are not ready to play 100 percent. Every team needs four, five,
six games to be confident."
Mancini added Spurs could win the title but that defeat by
his team would "maybe" end the London club's challenge.
BEST FOOTBALL
He joined the band of admirers of Tottenham's playing style
but fell short of Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's
assessment last month that Redknapp's team were the best team to
watch at the moment.
"They play the best football probably -- after us," the
Italian said.
"For me, the best football (is played by) Swansea, they play
very well," he added, referring to the promoted side from Wales.
City are three points clear of champions United at the top
of the table with 51 points from 21 games, while Spurs are five
points behind Sunday's opponents.
Having torn apart teams with their relentless attacking for
the first half of the season, City had suffered a mild wobbly
patch at the start of this year before answering their critics
with a gritty 1-0 win on a cold Monday night in Wigan.
They managed it without suspended centre back Vincent
Kompany and influential midfielder Yaya Toure, who along with
brother Kolo is on African Nations Cup duty with Ivory Coast.
"It was important (the Wigan win) but we have another four
or five games in this situation," Mancini said.
