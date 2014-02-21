Feb 21 Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has apologised for his comments about the referee after his side's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Barcelona on Tuesday.

Pellegrini questioned the impartiality of Swedish official Jonas Eriksson and accused him of deciding the outcome of the last-16 first leg match.

"We lost the game we lost against Barcelona, you are frustrated and angry," he was quoted as saying by the BBC on Friday ahead of his side's Premier League match against Stoke City.

"Maybe I said something but I don't think that way. I want to apologise."

Governing body UEFA launched an investigation into the Chilean's comments on Thursday. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)