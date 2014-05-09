(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON May 9 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who scored the goal that won them the league in 2012, will be fit for Sunday's Premier League title decider against West Ham United, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

Argentine Aguero missed the 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, which put City two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with one match remaining.

The striker has bagged 17 league goals in an injury-hit season, and had looked a doubt for the finale after limping off in the 3-2 victory over Everton last weekend with a groin problem.

Pellegrini, however, confirmed he had no injury concerns, including Aguero, who grabbed a stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 which handed his team the Premier League trophy and sent the Etihad Stadium into raptures.

"The whole squad is fit," Pellegrini told a news conference.

"It is very important because for a manager if you have your whole squad and can choose between all your players it is the most important thing."

The phenomenal strength of City's squad ensured Aguero was not missed in the thrashing of Aston Villa, with Edin Dzeko scoring twice to take his league tally for the season to 16.

With big-money signings Stevan Jovetic and Alvaro Negredo waiting patiently in the wings, the embarrassment of riches at Pellegrini's disposal should ensure they have enough firepower to comfortably see off West Ham and avoid the nerve-shredding tension of 2012.

"It was very important at the beginning of the season to have a good squad: more than a team, a squad," Pellegrini added.

"At this moment, Edin is in a very high level of performance and he is doing very well. In other moments it was Alvaro Negredo or 'Kun' Aguero (who were scoring) so I think all the players are involved."

Should City secure a second Premier League crown in three seasons, it would be Pellegrini's first league title since he won the Clausura with River Plate in Argentina in 2003 and a maiden success in Europe.

It would be well-deserved after he managed to re-motivate City's illustrious talents after the disappointment of a trophyless season under former manager Roberto Mancini.

He also resisted the repeated verbal hand-grenades thrown his way by Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in his frequent efforts to throw him off kilter.

The Chilean, who has become known for his calm, emotionless exterior, said it would be business as usual against West Ham.

"It is a very important weekend because it is the last game," he said.

"It is the work from the whole year that we play for but also it is a normal game because I think the best way to do it is to repeat what we have done all season so far...

"Every team must play every game to win. It doesn't matter in which conditions they are playing, every team must want to win."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)