LONDON Jan 10 Manuel Pellegrini was disappointed with his Manchester City side's failure to beat Everton on Saturday but the sight of Sergio Aguero back in action after a knee injury eased his frustration.

Argentine Aguero, out since injuring his knee against Everton early in December, came on for Stevan Jovetic after 66 minutes of the 1-1 draw and while he could not fashion a winner his return augurs well for the Premier League champions.

"Sergio is a very important player for our team. He only played the last 25 minutes but now he has the whole week to continue working and to return to his normal performance," Pellegrini told reporters as City slipped two points behind leaders Chelsea.

Not that City have struggled in the absence of 14-goal Aguero, with Pellegrini's side enjoying a barnstorming run that had brought eight wins from nine league games.

City have been ruthless in recent weeks as they hunted down Chelsea but, against Everton, with midfield powerhouse Yaya Toure missing due to African Nations Cup duty, they failed to finish off opponents lacking in confidence.

Even when Fernandinho put them ahead after 74 minutes from David Silva's cross-shot, they could not hold on for the three points that would have kept them neck and neck with Chelsea.

Steven Naismith's header earned Everton a point they deserved for their second-half endeavour.

"We are not happy with a point because we had three or four clear chances in the first 25 minutes which could have decided the game," said Pellegrini.

"But we didn't finish well so after that, the second half was closer and Everton improved in their performance and scored from a set piece.

"If you had said at the beginning of the game we would draw against Everton away then maybe it is not a bad result but because we had so many chances we are not happy with the draw."

In terms of the title race, Pellegrini said the dropped points were not too significant.

"I said before that from now until the end of the season every game will be a final," he added.

"It is very difficult but we are not deciding the title in this moment and it is important to improve." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)