LONDON Jan 16 Manchester City's Samir Nasri will miss Sunday's game against former club Arsenal after being ruled out for up to a month with a calf injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

The France playmaker is also likely to sit out their crucial clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea on Jan. 31, but there was better news on the injury front for City fans with captain Vincent Kompany and striker Sergio Aguero declared fit.

"Unfortunately, Samir Nasri has a calf injury so he will not be fit. I think he will be out for around three weeks to a month," Pellegrini told reporters.

"Vincent Kompany is 100 percent fit. We have some doubts about Edin Dzeko. We will see tomorrow the squad list."

The Chilean coach was again pressed on the future of Yaya Toure, who is away at the African Nations Cup, after the midfielder refused to confirm he would be at the club next season in an interview with CNN.

Pellegrini, however, seemed unconcerned.

"I think Yaya is 100 percent committed with our team and with this team. I don't have any doubts about that," he said.

City's title challenge suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton on Saturday which left them two points behind Chelsea.

Having drawn two of their last three league games, City need a victory to stay on the coat-tails of Jose Mourinho's side, who could extend their lead to five points with victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

"It's a very important game," Pellegrini said.

"Arsenal are not at the top of the table at the moment but they always have high targets. Both teams play very attractive football so I hope we are going to see a very good match."

City reinforced their attacking options this week with a 28-million pound ($42.4 million) deal for striker Wilfried Bony, but will not be able to call on his services until he returns from the Nations Cup with Ivory Coast.

Pellegrini stressed that the arrival of the powerhouse forward does not spell the end of the road for Stevan Jovetic at the Etihad Stadium.

"Bony is replacing Alvaro (Negredo), not Jovetic. Stevan is a very important player for us," he said.

"We sold Alvaro because he had personal problems and did not want to continue here." ($1 = 0.6600 pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)