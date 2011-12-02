By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Dec 2 Manchester City
striker Mario Balotelli's reputation as someone who is easy to
wind up makes him an easy target for other players and he needs
to pay more attention if he wants to avoid more red cards,
manager Roberto Mancini said on Friday.
The volatile, 21-year-old Italian lasted just 18 minutes
after coming on as a second-half substitute in last weekend's
1-1 draw at Liverpool before being sent off after two yellow
cards, his third dismissal since joining City in August 2010.
After the game, Mancini accused Liverpool players of trying
to provoke his young compatriot and he was asked at his Friday
news conference whether Balotelli could expect more of the same
in the future because of his notoriously short fuse.
"I think there are some players that think this (that he is
easy to wind up)," he replied.
"Mario should play attention...and he should be clever."
Balotelli's colourful behaviour, flashes of brilliance and
nonchalance when he scores a goal have made him a popular player
among fans even if his red cards have sometimes proved costly.
Last weekend his early departure left his team facing a
desperate battle to keep their unbeaten record as Liverpool
launched a frantic onslaught, while his red card against Dynamo
Kiev in March played a big part in their Europa League exit.
Goals such as the classy opener he scored against Manchester
United in October's 6-1 drubbing have enabled much of his bad
behaviour to be forgiven by the indulgent fans who smiled at the
"Why Always Me?" T-shirt he wore under his shirt that day.
LOVEABLE ROGUE
Well-documented antics such as setting fire to his house by
letting off fireworks in his bathroom, as well as good-hearted
gestures such as confronting one young City fan's bully at
school, have led to him being seen as a loveable rogue.
His mad-cap behaviour is mostly laughed off by Mancini, who
explained the T-shirt episode as: "It's Mario... He's crazy but
I love him" and even made light of media reports that the
striker had kicked a hole in the dressing-room door at Anfield.
"If he damaged the door, he'll pay -- like his house!
Nothing else will happen to him," Mancini was quoted as saying
last week.
There is a serious side to the Balotelli issue, however, and
Mancini cannot afford to let a hot-headed player destroy City's
chances of a first English league title since 1968.
During matches, the manager can be seen talking to Balotelli
more than any other player from his technical area and, while he
can try to encourage him to stay level-headed, Mancini said it
was up to the striker to keep a lid on his temperament.
"We can't do anything, only he is on the pitch. He should
pay attention on the pitch and think only about football, not
other things," Mancini said.
He added that Balotelli, who has scored six league goals
this season, had matured of late and had improved as a player
but urged him to realise he could not take risks as he did
against Liverpool.
"It's important that Mario understands that we need him as a
player on the pitch," he said. "It is my opinion that if Mario
had stayed on the pitch we could have won that game."
Turning his attention away from the headline-grabbing
Balotelli, Mancini was keen to maintain focus on some important
matches ahead.
"December and January will be key months," said Mancini,
whose side host Norwich City in the league on Saturday (1500
GMT) before entertaining Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the
Champions League where they face an uphill battle to avoid a
group-stage exit.
City have a five-point lead over champions Manchester United
at the top of the Premier League table.
