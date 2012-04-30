MANCHESTER, England, April 30 Vincent Kompany's powerful header sealed a 1-0 win for Manchester City over title rivals Manchester United on Monday to put Roberto Mancini's side within two victories of Premier League glory.

The Belgian defender rose unmarked just before halftime at the Etihad Stadium to settle a compelling and frantic derby that lacked quality but more than made up for that in tension.

United could not respond as City moved above their neighbours on goal difference with a match at Newcastle United and a home game with strugglers Queen Park Rangers to come.

Both sides have 83 points but the momentum is now with City who have clawed back an eight-point deficit since Easter to move within sight of their first English title since 1968. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)