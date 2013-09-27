(Adds details, quotes)

Sept 27 Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will miss Saturday's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League with manager Manuel Pellegrini resting him before their Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

The Argentine scored twice in City's 4-1 thumping of champions Manchester United last weekend but did not feature in Tuesday's 5-0 hammering of Wigan Athletic in the Capital One Cup.

"Aguero finished the last derby in the last play with a small pain, I think it was nothing important but I think it was a risk for him to play three games in the same week," Pellegrini told a news conference.

"We will leave him for next Wednesday but he will be absolutely fine."

Attacking midfielder David Silva, who has missed City's last four matches with a thigh injury, is also not in the squad for the match at Villa Park (1400 GMT) and will be assessed before Wednesday's home game against European champions Bayern.

The Champions League Group D encounter is a mouth-watering prospect but Pellegrini is confident his players are not being distracted by it.

"I am sure nobody is thinking about Bayern Munich. We are all thinking about Aston Villa," he said.

"We know it is a strong team playing at home. We need to play a very good game if we want to win and we need to win away now."

City go into the match in fine scoring form, having netted 12 goals in their last three games in all competitions.

They have won all their home matches but have found it harder on the road as they slumped to a surprise 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City last month and drew 0-0 at Stoke City.

They sit third in the table with 10 points from five matches, level with Chelsea and Liverpool and two behind pace-setters Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Toby Davis)