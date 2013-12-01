(Fixes typo in first para)

LONDON Dec 1 Unstoppable at home, Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini will try to solve the riddle of their away form in the next two matches at West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.

Seven wins from seven at The Etihad and a stack of goals, including 16 in their last three without reply, is the form of Premier League title winners.

Away, however, their form is nothing short of mediocre.

Only one win in their six away league games, eight goals for and 10 against, is a worrying statistic for the Chilean and he knows he needs to put it right soon if the club are to begin reeling in Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City are six points behind in third place after Sunday's 3-0 win over Swansea City whose manager Michael Laudrup was clearly impressed with what he witnessed.

"At home, City are the best team right now. What I've seen here and in other games, I think they have so many top players and they have (Sergio) Aguero," Laudrup said.

"I know he didn't score today but he's a fantastic player. He's strong, he's quick, he's so difficult to mark.

"City were one of my two favourites before the season started and if they can play as well away as they do at home, they are the best team."

Alvaro Negredo scored his sixth league goal of the season to give City a slender halftime lead on Sunday before Samir Nasri struck twice to seal victory.

The big test now for City will be to continue their charge at West Brom on Wednesday when they may be boosted by the return of captain Vincent Kompany from injury to bolster the defence.

"Tomorrow we'll see if Vincent can play," Pellegrini told the club's website. "He has trained normally the last couple of days, so maybe he can play on Wednesday."

On City's away form, Pellegrini said: "We hope that now we can start winning away - we deserved to win some other games we lost but in this week we have six points to play for." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)