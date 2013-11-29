Nov 29 Manager Manuel Pellegrini left reporters in suspense on Friday when he refused to reveal who he would select in goal for Manchester City's Premier League home clash with Swansea on Sunday.

Taking the initiative at the start of his weekly news briefing, Pellegrini praised England international Joe Hart's performance in City's midweek Champions League victory over Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic.

But he would not be drawn when asked if the keeper had done enough to replace Romanian Costel Pantilimon in goal.

"Yes I have a lot to think about, but that is my job," Pellegrini responded.

The Chilean manager added that Serbian defender Matija Nastasic would be out for three weeks with a calf injury, suffered during City's 6-0 triumph against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Pellegrini said England midfielder Jack Rodwell was fit for selection but Spain forward David Silva and Montenegro striker Stevan Jovetic would not be ready to return until next week.

Captain and central defender Belgian Vincent Kompany is back in training but not fit enough to be considered for the match. (Editing by Alison Wildey)