MANCHESTER, England May 13 Manchester City have sacked manager Roberto Mancini, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday

The Italian's future had been in the spotlight for several months after City's feeble defence of the league title.

Manchester United secured the title last month with four games to spare and City were then beaten 1-0 by Wigan Athletic in last Saturday's FA Cup final. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)