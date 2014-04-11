April 11 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to make his return from injury against Liverpool after being named in the squad for the crucial Premier League match between two of the title favourites at Anfield on Sunday.

The Argentina striker has been plagued by a hamstring problem in recent months and has been restricted to just over an hour of Premier League football since the start of the year, making his last appearance in City's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Barcelona on March 12.

Yet City's top goalscorer, with 15 goals in 17 league games, is set to make a timely return as his side visit leaders Liverpool in a match that is being billed as a potential title decider.

"Sergio is okay," City manager Manuel Pellegrini told a news conference on Friday.

"He worked all week with the squad normally, so he doesn't have any problem.

"It's very important (to have Sergio back). He's a top player, it's very difficult for their defence to stop him and so it's very important for us."

Manchester City are third in the Premier League, four points adrift of Liverpool, but with two games in hand over their title rivals.

Leaders Liverpool, who are eyeing their first league title in 24 years, are two points clear of second-placed Chelsea with five games left to play, having won all of their last nine league matches. (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)