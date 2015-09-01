Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany refuses to get carried away by his team's strong start to their Premier League campaign and expects usual contenders like Chelsea to bounce back after stuttering early in the season.

City have won all their four games this season, scoring 10 goals and conceding none, while champions Chelsea have four points from as many games, including a 3-0 loss to the Sky Blues.

"I'm trying generally not to care (about Chelsea's start). I'm focused on ourselves. Teams like Chelsea, Arsenal ... the big teams will always come back so it's a matter of time," the 29-year-old Belgian said at BX Brussels, the football club he set up in 2013.

City finished eight points behind Chelsea last season, despite scoring 83 goals, the highest in the league.

"For me, to have a season like last season wasn't acceptable and I've done what I've always know when times were tough," Kompany said.

"I just got back to basics, worked even harder and I've come back stronger. Right now, what I see in this team which I haven't seen -- probably ever -- is just a level of focus.

"It's probably because most of us have got so much to deal with in the past 12 months. Everyone knows we cannot afford ourselves a mental rest until we've finished the job," the Belgium international skipper added.

Table-topper Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park to face second-placed Crystal Palace, who beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday, on Sept. 12.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)