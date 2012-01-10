MANCHESTER, England Jan 10 Manchester City centre back Vincent Kompany will serve a four-match ban after the FA dismissed his appeal on Tuesday against the red card he was shown in last weekend's defeat by Manchester United.

The club's influential captain was sent off just 12 minutes into Sunday's FA Cup third round match for a clumsy two-footed challenge on United winger Nani and the holders were beaten 3-2 in a thrilling game.

City manager Roberto Mancini had been confident of winning the appeal but must now do without the Belgian for both legs of the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool as well as Premier League matches against Wigan Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur.

"Kompany will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect," the FA said in a statement.

"Kompany will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect," the FA said in a statement.

"The suspension consists of a statutory three-match suspension for serious foul play plus one additional game given this is Kompany's second dismissal of the season."