MANCHESTER, England Jan 10 Manchester
City centre back Vincent Kompany will serve a four-match ban
after the FA dismissed his appeal on Tuesday against the red
card he was shown in last weekend's defeat by Manchester United.
The club's influential captain was sent off just 12 minutes
into Sunday's FA Cup third round match for a clumsy two-footed
challenge on United winger Nani and the holders were beaten 3-2
in a thrilling game.
City manager Roberto Mancini had been confident of winning
the appeal but must now do without the Belgian for both legs of
the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool as well as Premier
League matches against Wigan Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur.
"Kompany will serve a four-match suspension with immediate
effect," the FA said in a statement.
"The suspension consists of a statutory three-match
suspension for serious foul play plus one additional game given
this is Kompany's second dismissal of the season."
