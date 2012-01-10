* FA dismisses appeal against Sunday's red card
* Kompany must serve four-match ban
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 10 Manchester
City centre back Vincent Kompany will serve a four-match ban
after the FA dismissed his appeal on Tuesday against the red
card he was shown in last weekend's defeat by Manchester United.
The club's influential captain was sent off just 12 minutes
into Sunday's FA Cup third round match for a clumsy two-footed
challenge on United winger Nani and the holders were beaten 3-2
in a thrilling game.
City manager Roberto Mancini had been confident of winning
the appeal but must now do without the Belgian for both legs of
the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool as well as Premier
League matches against Wigan Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur.
"Kompany will serve a four-match suspension with immediate
effect," the FA said in a statement.
"The suspension consists of a statutory three-match
suspension for serious foul play plus one additional game given
this is Kompany's second dismissal of the season."
Kompany's other red card was in October's 3-1 win against
Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league.
Hours before the appeal hearing, Mancini had told a news
conference he thought the red card would be overturned because
the defender had been "sent off for nothing".
"If it will be like this (and the card is upheld) it will
not be correct," the Italian had said.
Mancini also stuck by his earlier assessment that United
striker Wayne Rooney had gestured to referee Chris Foy to
encourage him to send off Kompany.
"I joked with Wayne Rooney. But he did this," Mancini said,
miming a card being waved in the air. "Nani was there, he didn't
say anything."
Rooney rejected Mancini's accusation, writing on Twitter the
day after the game: "Funny how people think I got Kompany sent
off. I'm not ref. I didn't give red card. But it was a clear red
card. 2 footed tackle."
Kompany's absence comes as the Premier League leaders
grapple with the absences of Yaya and Kolo Toure who are on
African Nations Cup duty with Ivory Coast.
