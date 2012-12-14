LONDON Dec 14 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany does not believe netting should be used at stadiums to protect players, the defender saying fans should not be treated like animals.

The Professional Footballers' Association made the suggestion following last weekend's derby when Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand was hit in the face by a coin thrown from the crowd.

"I would definitely say we need action on prevention but keep treating fans as human beings and not animals that have to be behind cages," Kompany told the BBC's Football Focus programme.

"I do think we should take action against these incidents and I have heard a lot of suggestions about putting up nets and everything.

"But the fact we are able to put people outside of cages is something that makes the English game so much more special," the Belgian international said.

Nine people were charged following trouble at the match which United won 3-2, and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart had to restrain a fan who ran on the pitch towards Ferdinand.

"It is never a good thing to happen, not just for Manchester City or Manchester United, but for football," Kompany added. (Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by John O'Brien)