LONDON Dec 14 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany does not believe netting should be used at stadiums to protect players, the defender saying fans should not be treated like "animals".

England's Professional Footballers' Association made the suggestion following last weekend's derby when Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand was hit in the face by a coin thrown from the crowd.

"I would definitely say we need action on prevention but keep treating fans as human beings and not animals that have to be behind cages," Kompany, who was taken off injured during the match and is unlikely to play against Newcastle United on Saturday, told the BBC in an interview to be shown on the Football Focus programme.

"I do think we should take action against these incidents and I have heard a lot of suggestions about putting up nets and everything.

"But the fact we are able to put people outside of cages is something that makes the English game so much more special," the Belgian international said.

Nine people were charged following trouble at the match which United won 3-2. Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart had to restrain a fan who ran on the pitch towards Ferdinand.

"It is never a good thing to happen, not just for Manchester City or Manchester United, but for football," Kompany added.

The defender suffered a groin injury in the derby game and has only a "two percent chance" of playing against Newcastle, City manager Roberto Mancini told a news conference on Friday.

Italian Mancini agreed with Kompany's views on the introduction of netting at stadiums, saying: "I think football here is beautiful football because the people are very close to the players.

"I'm very sorry for what happened in the derby. Usually every game is OK we don't have any problems. I don't think for this situation we need to change everything."

The 3-2 defeat by United last Sunday meant second-placed City dropped six points behind their rivals.

They next travel to a Newcastle side that have lost five of their last six league matches and are two points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle's Hatem Ben Arfa is a doubt for Saturday's clash (1245 GMT). The Frenchman marked his return from a hamstring problem by scoring in the 2-1 defeat at Fulham this week but has suffered a reaction to the injury. (Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by John O'Brien)