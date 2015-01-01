Manchester City's Frank Lampard (C) attends a training session before their Champions League Group E soccer match against Bayern Munich, in Munich September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

LONDON Former England midfielder Frank Lampard will stay with Manchester City until the end of the season, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

Lampard initially joined City on loan for six months from the New York City Red Bulls after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

"Manchester City can confirm that it has extended Frank Lampard's contract up to the end of (the) season, enabling his continued participation in both domestic and European campaigns," City said in a statement on their website.

The 36-year-old Lampard has scored six goals for City this season.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)